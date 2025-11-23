ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: Dirang (W/Kameng)-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY), in collaboration with Tabo-based Krishi Vigyan Kendra(KVK), Solan-based Dr YS Palmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (DYSPUHF), and the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of Himachal Pradesh, organised a series of ‘farmers awareness-cum-technology demonstration programmes’, covering Lanza, Losar and Mud areas,located at an altitude of around 14,000 feet above mean sea level in Spiti valley of Himachal Pradesh from 16 to 18 November.? ?Over 150 Brokpas (tribal yak herders) benefitted from expert-led sessions on value addition of yak products, vaccination and nutrient management, semi-intensive yak rearing, breeding, feeding, and health management of highland animals.? ?Yak feed, gumboots, tarpaulins, liquid calciumpreparation, solar lights, and basic veterinary medicines through the STC findings of NRCY were also distributed during the programme.

The programme was designed under the guidance of by NRCY Director Dr Mihir Sarkar and his team.

Officials from both the collaborating organisations,including KVK Head Dr RS Spehia, under the guidance of DYSPUHF Extension Director Dr Indra Dev, participated in the programmes.