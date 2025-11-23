– By Kr Trideep Gohain

Class V, VKV Jairampur

My school is truly the best,

It never seems to take a rest.

It is a place of guiding light,

That makes my future shining bright.

I love my school so very much,

It teaches with a special touch.

It fills me up with confidence,

And gives me courage and good sense.

We love coming here each day,

Eager to learn and eager to play.

We arrive with open eyes,

And leave a little bit wiser.

My teachers are wonderful and kind,

They help to shape my growing mind.

They work hard for us with all their might,

To ensure our future is happy and bright.