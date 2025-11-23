ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: Players from Arunachal Pradesh made early exit from the Yonex-Sunrise 48th Junior National Badminton Championships underway here.

Isaack Nabam and Jessica Neyi Saring lost 11-21, 13-21 to the pair of B Changmai (Assam) and Z Abbigail (Delhi) in the mixed doubles in the round of 32.

Anand Gurung and Amijo Tangu lost 14-21, 8- 21 to Gujarat’s Mohammad Ali Mir and Tanishka Nair in another mixed doubles match in the round of 32.

Roshni Dari and Amijo Tangu lost 5-21, 10-21 to Uttarakhand’s Aradhya Bisht and Rida Tanweer in the girls’ doubles round of 64.

Danny Charu and Isaac Nabam lost to R Ngangom and M Vemai Kyoveio of Manipur in the boys’ doubles round of 64 (15-21, 14-21).

Laa Anu and Jesicca Neyi Saring lost to H Amarti and H Mallavarapu of Andhra Pradesh in the girls’doubles round of 64 (9-21, 6-21).

Nantiwa Chowpoo and Chau Soijan Manlong lost to Aryan Baruati and Monarch Borgohain of Assam in the boys’ doubles round of 64 (11-21, 12-21).

Earlier, China Tamut lost 5-21, 7-21 to Akshita Manral from Uttarakhand in the girls’ singles round of 64. She had beaten Sudipta Chanda of Tripura 12-21, 21-18 21-16 in the round of 128.

Manku Taku lost 13-21, 14-21 to Boranil Akash Changmai from Assam in the boys’ singles round of 64. He had beaten Pranjal Das from West Bengal 21-13 14-21 21-17 in the round of 128.

Jesicca Neyi Saring lost 10-21, 5-21 to Kanishka Bijarnia from West Bengal in the girls’ singles round of 64. She had beaten Stuthy of Andaman and Nicobar 21-5 21-4 in the round of 128.

Kemar Riso lost 11-21, 3-21 to Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli from Maharashtra in the boys’ singles in the round of 128.

Isaac Nabam lost 8-21, 21-18, 9-21 to Vaibhav Singh from Chandigarh in the boys’ singles round of 128.

Laa Anu lost 15-21, 13-21 to Gargi Saikia of Assam in the girls’ singles round of 128.

Samuel Tamang lost 10-21, 25-27 to Vansh Dev from Delhi in the boys’ singles in the round of 64.

Gumsh Licha lost 15-21, 13-21 to Malemnganba Singh Hemam from Manipur in the boys’ singles in the round of 128.