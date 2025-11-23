DULIAJAN, 22 Nov: Oil India Limited (OIL) has successfully completed the capping operation at Well 76 of the Kharsang oil field, operated by GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd (GEPL), in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A blowout had occurred on 30 October during service operations, causing uncontrolled gas release from the well.

OIL’s crisis management team (CMT), supported by experts from Cudd Well Control, USA and GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited team, took over the operations on 1 November and immediately mobilised people to undertake the complex task of safely removing the damaged blowout preventer (BOP) from the wellhead.

Following the safe removal of the BOP, the pre-positioned capping stack was accurately installed onto the wellhead.

With the capping stack firmly in place and secured, the BOP was successfully closed, effectively stopping the gas discharge from Well 76.

The subsequent phases of the well control roadmap will now proceed in accordance with established operational protocols.