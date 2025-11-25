Editor,

The APPSC recently released the mark statements of APPSCCE mains 2024. The marking scheme has shocked many aspirants. The variation in some GS papers and optional has put into question the legitimacy of one of the most prestigious exams of the state.

Some optional have crossed 300+ and 400+, yet some were just limited to below 230-240. It feels like the commission is looking for a subject expert, rather than diverse subject knowledge which is crucial for administrative work. There has been 200+ difference in marks in the optional alone.

Even in GS IV (ethics), a highly subjective paper, one selected candidate has scored 190 while another selected candidate scored 66. It seems there is no guideline with regard to how marks should be allotted. In such cases, the luck factor comes into play. If you are lucky then you get a relatively easy paper and your sheets would be checked by some lenient examiner, and if you are unlucky then say goodbye to your dreams.

I don’t understand the fact that the APPSC has literally copied everything from the UPSC for this exam, yet the most crucial aspect of moderation has been left behind.

Hundreds of aspirants toiled day and night perfecting every paper for this exam, but the variability, especially in the optional, has killed many dreams. One examiner could give 13-14 marks out of 15 marks for a good answer, but another strict examiner could give 8-9 marks out of 15 for the same answer.

Therefore, moderation is the need of the hour. Along with it, there should be specific guidelines regarding the marking scheme. This could minimise the luck factor for a fair and equitable selection.

APPSCCE aspirant