Editor,

The PGT recruitment process can be improved by introducing a waiting list at an early stage. Many candidates who qualify for PGT also appear for assistant professor recruitment. If they are selected there, they may not attend the PGT viva voce.

This reduces the number of candidates appearing for the PGT interview and affects the proper selection ratio. Even if seats are not fully vacant, the process may not remain as effective as intended.

Therefore, it is important to prepare a waiting list from the beginning, before the PGT viva. This will ensure that if some candidates do not appear, others can be called without delay.

Such a step will help maintain fairness, proper ratio, and smooth functioning of the recruitment process.

Anonymous