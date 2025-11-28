Editor,

The recent detention of Pema Wangjom Thongdok at Shanghai airport is a reminder of how unresolved India-China disputes translate into humiliation for ordinary Arunachalis. Mocked for her birthplace and held for 18 hours, she joins a long list of citizens and athletes denied dignity at borders.

From wushu players barred from the Asian Games in 2023 to archers stopped in 2013, Arunachalis have repeatedly paid the price of geopolitics. India’s refusal to accept stapled visas is rooted in sovereignty. Yet, while governments argue, it is our youths who lose opportunities – their years of training reduced to compensation cheques.

If stapled visas are the only way to compete, let athletes use them, proudly under India’s flag. Like Taiwan competes as Chinese Taipei. Every medal won is proof that Arunachal is India. Until diplomacy finds resolution, Delhi must ensure that its citizens are not left stateless at borders.

Mai Dol