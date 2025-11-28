Editor,

After the release of the scorecard by the parent body, many students are left with nothing but anguish and helplessness, along with the simple realisation that kuch na kuch to chutega hi, and that this hopelessness is never going to end. The varying scores of optionals make one wonder whether aspirants are expected to be subject-matter specialists rather than generalists, which is of course the attitude demanded in civil services and the reason for the incorporation of four GS papers.

It is also up to the Commission to conduct the next cycle of the exam with utmost fairness and equality. Optionals should not be the deciding factor for rejection or selection. If needed, please do away with them.

As a serious aspirant myself, I would request the Commission-and students-not to hurry too much into completing the exam process, but rather allow the Commission to do its job diligently and at a measured pace. You, I, and all of us who are preparing need government jobs, which only the Commission can provide through fair recruitment, and therefore we need to have trust in them. At the same time, I would request the Commission not to give in to repeated pressurising requests for conducting exams. Please proceed at your own pace, but diligently and not hurriedly, so that it does not end up creating loopholes and shortcomings as has happened in the last few exams, when repeated student requests for early conduct led to rushed processes and errors.

