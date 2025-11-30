SILLE, 29 Nov: The Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here in East Siang district bade farewell to its principal Tagong Sitang in a function on Saturday, on his retirement from service after having served the education department for 37 years.

Sitang began his service on in 1988 as a junior teacher at the Government IV School in Karo in Dibang Valley district, and later served at GHSS Ruksin and GHSS Sille. He was promoted to senior teacher in 1997 and posted to GHSS Telam. In 2004, he rose to the post of vice principal, serving at GHSS Hayuliyang, and later again at GHSS Telam.

His leadership journey continued with his promotion to the post of principal in 2012, following which he served at GHSS Muri-Mugli and eventually at GHSS Sille, from where he retired on 29 November, 2025.

Students, teachers, staff and well-wishers gave him a warm reception and NCC cadets presented a guard of honour, symbolising respect for his long and dedicated service.

Mementoes were also presented him as a tribute to his contributions to the institution and the education sector.

In his farewell address, Sitang encouraged students to uphold discipline, dedication and moral values in their lives.