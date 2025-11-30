KHONSA, 28 Nov: A 12-day community volunteers training programme, conducted by the Tirap District Disaster Management Department Authority (DDMA), concluded here on Friday.

The programme aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness in the 10 most vulnerable villages: Laho, Longo, Longbo, Khowathong, Notun Kheti, Soha, Lainwang, Bunting, Lazu, and Tutnu.

SDRF Regional Response Centre in-charge-cum-ASI training supervisor Yumto Pulong, along with SDRF personnel and five ToTs from the DDMA, imparted training to the participants.

The training covered basic first aid, survival skills, emergency response, and comprehensive disaster preparedness.

Practical, hands-on demonstrations were also conducted to ensure that community volunteers are better equipped to respond effectively during emergencies.

The DDMA distributed solar lamps, first-aid kits, raincoats, and other essential items to enhance community readiness and strengthen resilience at the grassroots level. (DIPRO)