– By Harini Sri

Cl-X, VKV Jairampur

Men in uniform came, silent and proud,

Carrying a coffin, wrapped in the tricolour shroud.

Medals gleamed brighter than the stars that night,

Tales of his valour still echo in light.

He didn’t make a woman a widow-

He was young, never married

Choose duty over dreams

And silently carried

The weight of a nation

In his final breath.

His little brother wept that day.

A silence only loss could say

Years passed…

And that little boy, once small and shy,

Grew into a fine man, head held high.

A soldier now, he took the vow-

To guard the land, like his brother somehow.

The ageing couple did not plead,

With trembling hands, and hearts that bleed

They blessed him with a steady gaze

And send him off with pride.

They gave their last child to Bharat Mata once again.