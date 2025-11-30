– By Harini Sri
Cl-X, VKV Jairampur
Men in uniform came, silent and proud,
Carrying a coffin, wrapped in the tricolour shroud.
Medals gleamed brighter than the stars that night,
Tales of his valour still echo in light.
He didn’t make a woman a widow-
He was young, never married
Choose duty over dreams
And silently carried
The weight of a nation
In his final breath.
His little brother wept that day.
A silence only loss could say
Years passed…
And that little boy, once small and shy,
Grew into a fine man, head held high.
A soldier now, he took the vow-
To guard the land, like his brother somehow.
The ageing couple did not plead,
With trembling hands, and hearts that bleed
They blessed him with a steady gaze
And send him off with pride.
They gave their last child to Bharat Mata once again.