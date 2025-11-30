ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: The dunes of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) echoed with the roar of engines and the spirit of diplomacy this week as the International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA) celebrated a quarter-century of service with its landmark event, the ‘Silver jubilee dream drive – Empower her, inspire youths, unite the nations’.

Marking 25 years of connecting Arunachali youthsto global platforms, the association curated a high-octane itinerary in the last week of November, bridging the cultural gap between India’s Northeast and the Middle East, the IFCRA stated in a release.

The celebrations began on 25 November, blending adventure with advocacy. On the next day, in a symbolic drive representing the journey of women breaking barriers, the delegation participated in an exhilarating ‘afternoon desert safari’, navigating the Arabian sands with ATV quad biking. This was followed by a rich tapestry of cultural performances, where delegates showcased the heritage of Arunachal Pradesh alongside Emirati traditions.

“This is not just about travel; it is about confidence,” stated Pem Sonam, the founder and president of the IFCRA. “When a young woman navigates a dune on a quad bike or represents her state on an international cruise, she returns home as a leader,” he added.

The event on 26 November coincided with the official silver jubilee commemoration.

Established in 2000, the IFCRA has spent two decades continuously engaging the youths of the state, offering them rare national and international exposures. The UAE chapter of this legacy focused heavily on the theme ’empower her’, utilising cross-cultural interactions to foster soft power and international friendship.

The delegation, comprising youth representatives and women leaders from Arunachal and across India, also visited iconic landmarks such as the Miracle Garden and the Burj Khalifa. These visits were designed as immersive learning experiences in sustainable tourism and architectural innovation.

As the engines cool down in the UAE, the message remains loud and clear: IFCRA is driving the next generation towards a future without borders.

This event reaffirmed the IFCRA’s status as a premier conduit for youth development in the state. By successfully executing an international programme of this magnitude, the IFCRA has proven that its 25-year legacy is only the beginning of a more globally integrated future, the release said.

“The IFCRA silver jubilee was more than a celebration; it was a declaration of intent. By uniting nations through the shared language of adventure and culture, the IFCRA continues to drive the dreams of the youths, proving that the road to peace is paved with friendship,” it added.