ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: A man was arrested with cannabis worth around Rs 2 lakh near Itanagar, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a scooter at Chandranagar on Friday, they said.

A search of the vehicle’s boot space led to the recovery of four polythene bags containing about 2.2 kg of cannabis, along with Rs 600 in cash, Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar said.

The rider, identified as Santosh Biswas, was arrested, he said.

The two-wheeler was also seized, and a case has been lodged under various sections of the NDPS Act, he added. (PTI)