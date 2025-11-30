– Anindita Goswami

Cl-XI, Govt Senior Secondary School,

Kharsang

Life is like a boat,

Sailing through many a route.

Life is like a pond,

Where hearts and hopes grow fond.

Life is like a tree,

Standing tall, forever free.

Life feels almost nil

When the body takes ill.

Life is never easy

When the mind grows lazy.

Life begins to heal

When its truths you truly feel.

Life is like a mill,

Grinding on with steadfast will.

Life may seem tragic,

Yet it weaves its quiet magic.

Life stands as a guard

When the journey becomes hard.

Life turns violent

When you choose to stay silent.

Life will gently fade

When death comes to bid us bade.