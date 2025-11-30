– Anindita Goswami
Cl-XI, Govt Senior Secondary School,
Kharsang
Life is like a boat,
Sailing through many a route.
Life is like a pond,
Where hearts and hopes grow fond.
Life is like a tree,
Standing tall, forever free.
Life feels almost nil
When the body takes ill.
Life is never easy
When the mind grows lazy.
Life begins to heal
When its truths you truly feel.
Life is like a mill,
Grinding on with steadfast will.
Life may seem tragic,
Yet it weaves its quiet magic.
Life stands as a guard
When the journey becomes hard.
Life turns violent
When you choose to stay silent.
Life will gently fade
When death comes to bid us bade.