[ Bengia Ajum ]

KHONSA, 28 Nov: Two civilians – a businessman and a local resident – who were reportedly abducted by the NSCN-K (Angmai) faction, returned home on Thursday night.

The duo, identified as businessman Vijay Shankar Aggarwal and Bomnya Lamati, were released in Longwa in Mon district of Nagaland. From there, they entered Longding, and finally reached Khonsa on Thursday at around 10 pm.

Speaking to this daily, IGP (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa informed that both individuals are safe and doing fine. “Both are safely home and have reunited with their respective families,” said Apa.

According to sources, both were picked up on 25 November from Tirap district and were first taken to Mon district in Nagaland, and from there to Myanmar.

Vijay Shankar Aggarwal, a prominent businessman of Tirap, is involved in various projects being executed in the district. He is a native of Rajasthan.

The NSCN-K (Angmai) faction had reportedly served an extortion demand to Aggarwal last month. He was asked to pay Rs 25 lakh, but he kept evading them. After negotiations, they finally agreed to meet for the payment. Instead of accepting the money, the group abducted him and the local resident who was assisting him. The ransom amount was then increased to Rs 2 crore.

However, there is no clarity on whether the ransom was eventually paid by the families of Aggarwal and Lamati. Authorities remain tight-lipped about the matter.