MIAO, 29 Nov: Several organisations of Changlang district are organising a peaceful rally here on 2 December (Tuesday) to protest against the participation of non-APST settlers of Vijaynagar in the panchayat process.

In a letter to the Miao ADC, the organisations, including the All Yobin Development Society, All Yobin Students’ Union and its women wing, and All Changlang District Students’ Union, stated that, as per the Arunachal Pradesh panchayati raj framework, panchayat representation is intended for local indigenous residents of the state.

The organisations pointed out that Vijaynagar falls under the Miao Assembly constituency, reserved exclusively for Scheduled Tribes citizens, and that allowing participation contrary to this provision has raised genuine public concern within the community and the state as a whole.

They also cited the government notification dated 02/06/2019, particularly Form 4, which states that a person must be a local indigenous resident to be enrolled as a panchayat voter.

The rally will start from the shopping mall, proceed to the ADC office, and end at the starting point.