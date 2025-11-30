LIKABALI, 29 Nov: Likabali ADC Mokar Riba highlighted the need for strong inter-departmental coordination to effectively combat drug abuse, trafficking, and related challenges in Lower Siang district.

He said this while chairing an NCORD meeting here on Saturday.

SI M Wangjen presented updates on recent enforcement activities and ongoing cases, and stressed the importance of continuous vigilance and community-level awareness.

SP Gothombu Dajangju also spoke.

During the session, all participating departments shared their status reports, challenges faced, and future action plans aimed at achieving a drug-free Lower Siang.

The ADC urged all stakeholders to strengthen collaboration, intensify outreach and awareness programmes, and ensure sustained support for rehabilitation and preventive initiatives.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from all members to work together for the safety, wellbeing, and long-term welfare of the district.(DIPRO)