CHANGLANG, 29 Nov: The ‘Sapta shakti sangam (matri sammelan)’, an initiative focused on celebrating motherhood and strengthening women’s empowerment, was organised at Shree Rang Frah Vidya Niketan here on 29 November.

The programme brought together 150 mothers representing various communities of the district, making it one of the most vibrant and engaging gatherings dedicated to women and their vital role in the society.

The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by ‘sloka’ recitation by teachers and students.

Principal of Saraswati Vidya Niketan, Mahadevpur, Vasudha Bhide, inspired mothers with her insightful reflections on the transformative power of women in society. She stated that when mothers are empowered, families become stronger, communities grow healthier, and the nation progresses.

Changlang CDPO Khomnem Tungkhang highlighted the crucial role of women in building a “well-civilised and self-reliant district.” She encouraged mothers to continue contributing actively to social welfare, personal development, and community progress.

Sapta shakti sangam’s state coordinator of Oder Gao elaborated the objectives of the event, stressing the need to empower women through awareness, education, and active engagement in social initiatives. She highlighted how nurturing strong families begins with empowering mothers, who serve as the first educators and guiding force for their children.

Another highlight of the programme was the felicitation of women who have made exemplary contributions in their respective fields.

Chopi Sena Tikhak and Ranjhana Kungkho were felicitated for their achievements in handicrafts, showcasing creativity and cultural preservation. Similarly, Tombong Taidong and Monjula Korang Jugli were honoured for their dedicated service in social welfare, reflecting their commitment to uplifting the community.

A quiz competition for mothers was conducted, which not only encouraged learning but also highlighted the confidence, awareness, and active involvement of mothers in educational and community activities.

Many mothers expressed renewed motivation to support their children’s education and contribute positively to the society.