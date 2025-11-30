NIRJULI, 29 Nov: Eight school teams from Nirjuli and Doimukh participated in a school-level science exhibition organised at Alphabet Public School here on Saturday.

Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega, who inaugurated the event, motivated the students to focus on their studies, and encouraged the culture of logical thinking and scientific temperament among the students.

“The educational and the civic infrastructure in the state have improved drastically in the past decade,and the students must reap the benefits of these facilities to brighten their future while bringing accolades to the state,” he said.

The exhibition judges – Dr Madhusudan Mishra professor, ECE) and Dr Yamen Tamut (associate professor, CE) from the NERIST – also interacted with the participants and commended the efforts put in by the various school teams.

The energy conservation project exhibition put up by the Alphabet Public School (main branch) elicited curiosity among the students and the judges.

Kamna Singh, principal of the organising school,monitored and facilitated the event.

The judges handed over the winners’ list to the principal at the end of the exhibition. The results will be published and winners awarded by the school management at the next morning assembly.