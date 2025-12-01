KOMBO, 30 Nov: The All Kombo Welfare & Development Society (AKWDS) is celebrating its silver jubilee at the Government Secondary School (GSS) playground here in West Siang district from Sunday.

The first day of the three-day event, which will conclude on 2 December, witnessed enthusiastic participation of distinguished guests, community leaders, and local residents.

Law Minister Kento Jini, Aalo West MLA Topin Ete, West Siang DC Techu Aran, SP Kardak Riba, Kombo CO Eken Bam, Itanagar Range DIGP Tumme Amo, GBs, public leaders, and villagers were among the attendees at the first day’s programme.

The minister in his address said that Kombo is one of the largest villages in West Siang district, and acknowledged the strong support he has always received from its people. He gave assurance that developmental activities in the village would remain a top priority.

He added that the GSS, established in 1982, had remained underdeveloped for 43 years, but significant improvements were brought during his tenure, enabling the school to function smoothly today.

Saying that the state’s literacy rate is rising rapidly, Jini encouraged the youths of Kombo to focus on education for a brighter future.

He also assured to have a multipurpose community hall constructed in Kombo Pomte village.

Ete in his address urged the AKWDS to continue strengthening its organisational structure and move forward with a vision for greater development.

Aran cautioned the youths against drugs, stressing that drug addiction can destroy families, society, and the future of young people. (DIPRO)