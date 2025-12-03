NAMSAI, 2 Dec: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here conducted a two-day national workshop on ‘Right to Health: HIV and AIDS’ from 28-29 November.

The event was jointly organised by the faculty of arts & social sciences and the School of Nursing, with sponsorship from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), New Delhi.

The inaugural session commenced with a welcome address by AUS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajeya Jha. This was followed by a cultural performance by university students, showcasing the vibrant spirit of Arunachal Pradesh. The event included the felicitation of eminent dignitaries: Prof DS Hernwal, Prof Ajeya Jha, Jangun Labram, Dr Sheelawati Monlai, Dr Nang Aisy Namchoom, and Dr Lencheena Pertin.

A message from NHRC Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian was read out in absentia.

The workshop witnessed participation of over 200 students and faculty members. Technical sessions across both days provided valuable insights into the legal, ethical, preventive, psychosocial, and professional dimensions of health and HIV/AIDS. Resource persons engaged the participants in interactive discussions, promoting awareness and understanding of the right to health as a fundamental human right.

Addressing the valedictory session, retired IAS officer Tage Bagra emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and adopting wellness practices for longevity. He commended the APU for organising meaningful academic initiatives that bridge health education and human rights awareness.

The workshop reaffirmed the university’s commitment to promoting human rights education and public health awareness in the region.