YINGKIONG, 2 Dec: The Upper Siang District AIDS Control Society observed the World AIDS Day at the general ground here on Monday.

During the programme, awareness on HIV/AIDS was disseminated through brochures, pamphlets, and audio messages.

Addressing the gathering, DC Talo Jerang emphasised on HIV/AIDS prevention and the need to educate youths, who are more vulnerable to infection.

He said that drug use remains a major cause of HIV transmission among young people, and urged parents and elders to be vigilant. The DC informed the public that the drug de-addiction centre (sudhaar ghar) offers free treatment, and encouraged affected individuals to seek help and rebuild their lives.

Pointing to several villages under Mariyang subdivision where drug addiction has been reported, he advised those affected to utilise the facilities at the sudhaar ghar, stressing that the drug menace is crippling the future of the youths.

He called for collective effort from all corners of society to create a drug-free community and secure a better future for the children.

District AIDS Control Officer Dr Ahik Miyu informed that Upper Siang has recorded seven HIV-positive cases to date. He sensitised the public to preventive measures, commended NGOs’ efforts in identifying vulnerable areas, and clarified myths and misconceptions surrounding HIV transmission. (DIPRO)