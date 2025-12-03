YINGKIONG, 2 Dec: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang inaugurated the Sakhi one-stop centre (OSC) in Marying Colony here on Tuesday, in the presence of government officers, Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) Yingkiong branch president Kasimang Jopir, Women and Child Development Department staff, and OSC officials.

Addressing the gathering, the DC outlined the importance of the OSC and highlighted its national objective of ensuring the safety, security and welfare of women in need. Emphasising the importance of morality, compassion and discipline while dealing with victims, he advised the OSC staff to extend proper care and support to any woman seeking help.

He urged the team to maintain good conduct, perform their duties with sincerity, and strive to make the OSC one of the best-functioning centres in the state.

Responding to a request from the ICDS DD to regarding boundary fencing for the centre, the DC assured that the matter would be looked into on priority.

APWWS Yingkiong chief adviser Dr Miti Jopir described the inauguration as a historic moment for the women of Upper Siang. She said that the centre was a long-felt dream of APWWS Upper Siang, and acknowledged the efforts of successive women office bearers of the organisation.

“We are extremely happy and grateful to the district administration and the Women and Child Development Department for making this dream a reality. Earlier, it was very challenging for us to provide a secure place for destitute women and children. This centre fulfils a much needed requirement,” she added.

WCD DD Ine Pertin briefly highlighted the objectives of the Sakhi OSC, while paralegal volunteer Omen Apang apprised the participants of the roles and responsibilities of the centre.

The OSC currently has 10 staff members, headed by central administrator Tampi Medo.

The OSC is a centrally-sponsored scheme, with the central government providing 100% financial assistance. It provides integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence and those in distress, whether in private or public space. Key services include medical aid, legal assistance and advice, temporary shelter, police support, and psycho-social counselling. (DIPRO)