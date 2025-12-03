The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the state government, seeking action on the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway land compensation scam.

It has warned of a 12-hour bandh in the Itanagar Capital Region if there is no response to its demands.

The ANYA is demanding reverification of Packages 1-5 of the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway, immediate recovery of misused funds from false compensation bills, and early handing over of the project to the user agency. The association’s demands also include proper identification of muck-dumping zones.

It is also seeking strict legal action against all individuals involved in the irregularities, as identified in the fact-finding committee and reverification report.

Road scams are becoming too frequent to ignore any longer. They not only derail and delay the start of road construction but also raise questions about the seriousness of the government and its agencies tasked with the job.

The total sanctioned amount for Packages 4 and 5 of the project was Rs 109.65 crore. Of this, Rs 77.20 crore was reportedly disbursed to identified land-affected persons, while Rs 32.45 crore remains unaccounted for and without supporting documentation. Such repeated cases of corruption will continue unabated if accountability is not ensured.