DAPORIJO, 2 Dec: Chetam ZPM Tadu Tamin, along with social activist Dosh Dasi Tamin, inaugurated the Donyi Polo Khumku Namlo Centre (prayer centre) in Dasi village in Upper Subansiri district on the occasion of the Indigenous Faith Day celebration on 1 December.

The centre was constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, funded by the Indigenous Affairs Department, on a plot of land donated by Yumpor Porgiam Dasi.

Earlier, former MLAs Tapen Siga and Dikto Yekar had provided Rs 3 lakh and Rs 10 lakh under the MLA local area development fund and the SIDF scheme, respectively, for the purpose. However, the permanent infrastructure could not be created due to unavailability of land.

Speaking on the occasion, Dosh Dasi Tamin urged the believers of Donyi Poloism to preserve, protect, and promote the indigenous faith and culture. He advised the panchayat leaders to strictly maintain restrictions on killing wildlife. He also urged the Dasi Youth Club to organise cleanliness drives at the government schools and healthcare centres from time to time.

Tadu Tamin urged the panchayat leaders and members of the Dasi Youth Club to regularly monitor drug abuse and peddling, and report any cases to the police station. Sports and cultural programmes were also organised on the occasion.

Dasi-VI GPC Koje Rebi Dasi and the land donor were also present on the occasion.