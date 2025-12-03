TEZU, 2 Dec: The Late Kalikho Pul Memorial State Level Table Tennis Championship began here in Lohit district on Tuesday with a vibrant ceremony that celebrated sportsmanship, youth empowerment and the growing table tennis culture in Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was organised by the Lohit District Table Tennis Association, in collaboration with the Sports Department and the district administration.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo inspired the participants with the message, “Self-belief is the first sign of success.” He stressed that discipline, hard work and determination are the foundation of excellence in any sport.

The DC encouraged youths to look beyond conventional career choices and consider sports as a medium to serve the society and bring pride to their district.

He cited the achievements of icons like Mary Kom, Baichung Bhutia and Hima Das to highlight how sportspersons from the Northeast have made India proud globally.

Earlier, the Lohit District Table Tennis Association chairman urged the players to maintain discipline, respect and fair play throughout the tournament.

Representing the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), its Arunachal Pradesh vice president highlighted the sport’s rapid growth in the state, and noted that TTFI-registered players have risen from only 20 in the early years of the championship to 153 registered players today.

He emphasised the role of sports in combating social challenges like drug abuse, adding the strong message: “Quit drugs and take up sports.”

The ITBP’s 125th Battalion Commandant Thoudam Sanamatum spoke about the positive values and discipline that sports instil. Reflecting on his eight years in Arunachal, he noted the remarkable rise of the sports culture in the region and extended best wishes to all the participants.

Gumya Karbak from the Directorate of Sports Authority, Arunachal Pradesh, commended the Lohit district administration for organising yet another major sports event. He encouraged the youths to pursue at least one sport seriously, reminding them of the opportunities sports can offer, including government jobs under the sports quota. (DIPRO)