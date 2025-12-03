ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: Rupa Bayor has won a bronze medal at the World Taekwondo (G3) President Cup Europe, held in Innsbruck, Austria, from 29-30 November.

The World Taekwondo President Cup Europe is a calendar G3 event of World Taekwondo, the international federation for the Olympic sports of taekwondo under the International Olympic Committee.

The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) on Tuesday congratulated Bayor on the remarkable achievement.

“Bayor is an elite taekwondo athlete in India and has won the Asian Taekwondo Championship bronze medal in 2024 and currently she is ranked 10th in the World Taekwondo rankings,” stated AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago in a release.