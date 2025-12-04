ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia has urged the government of India to relax the criteria to avail road projects under PMGSY-IV for the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Raising the matter in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Rebia said if the guidelines are not relaxed, a major chunk of villages in the state will remain unconnected.

“As per the present guideline, a village with a population of above 250 is eligible to get road connectivity in the NE states. Only 84 villages are eligible as per this, and around 500 villages will be left out,” said Rebia.

He appealed to the government to lower the criteria in line with the left-wing extremism-affected region.

“Population criteria should be lowered to 100 people and above in line with left wing-extremism areas affected. This will help many villages to get road connections in future,” Rebia added.