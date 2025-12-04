TAWANG, 3 Dec: Executive Director of Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. (REC), Prince Dhawan has reviewed the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) implementation in Arunachal Pradesh, during a high-level meeting held at the deputy commissioner’s conference hall here in Tawang district on Wednesday.

The review meeting was a key part of Dhawan’s three-day visit to the state from 2 December to assess ground level progress and accelerate execution of critical distribution reforms.

During the review meeting, Dhawan asked the concerned officials to accelerate smart metering implementation across all divisions. He called to resolve operational and technical issues through close coordination between field teams and departments.

While assuring continued technical and administrative support from REC, he called for enhancing inter-departmental coordination to ensure timely completion of RDSS works while maintaining strict quality and safety standards.

Highlighting the significance of RDSS, Dhawan reiterated that strengthening distribution infrastructure is essential for improving system reliability, reducing losses, and delivering better consumer services across Arunachal Pradesh.

Power secretary R.K Sharma urged all implementing agencies to work in close coordination to meet project deadlines. He stressed prioritising the completion of smart metering in all 42 identified towns of the state.

Deputy commissioner Namgyal Angmo reaffirmed the district administration’s full support in ensuring timely execution of RDSS interventions, noting the importance of such engagements for improving public service delivery.

A detailed power-point presentation on district-wise and component-wise progress under Loss Reduction (LR), Smart Metering (SM), and System Strengthening (SS) was also delivered during the meeting.

Chief engineer (power), CEZ and RDSS state nodal officer, G. Lingi, chief engineer (power), WEZ, D. Taipodia, executive engineers from various divisions, and representatives of PMAs, PGCIL, TKCs, AMISP, TPQMA, and other implementing agencies were also present. (DIPRO)