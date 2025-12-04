Much to the delight of many, the black-necked crane, a bird revered by the Buddhist community, has arrived in Sangti Valley in the West Kameng district. Sangti Valley is the second known wintering site in Arunachal Pradesh; the other site is Pangcheng Valley in Tawang.

The crane is associated with the Dalai Lama and is known as the “Dalai Lama’s Crane.” It is revered as a symbol of peace, prosperity, and good fortune, and its arrival brings hope to the people. However, these cranes have not been safe from human activity, and fewer of them are landing due to habitat destruction.

In the last couple of years, the crane has been returning to the valley—sometimes as a pair. This time, a single bird has landed so far. Between 2009 and 2013, not a single crane came to Sangti Valley due to habitat loss. Last winter, a black-necked crane was severely injured after being attacked by feral dogs.

The Forest Department has imposed restrictions to try to make the area safer for these birds, but human activity has made it difficult for them to thrive in their wintering site. If urgent steps to safeguard the area are not taken, it is only a matter of time before these birds, which fly all the way from Tibet, stop coming altogether.