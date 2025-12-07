ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) team bagged 51 medals, including 16 gold, 10 silver, and 25 bronze medals, at the 4th KIO All India Inter-Zonal Karate Championship, 2025, which was held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Delhi, from 1 to 2 December.

While informing this, APAKA general secretary John Bagang stated that the impressive medal tally highlights the exceptional skill and dedication of the state’s athletes.

The medal winners were given a warm reception at Naharlagun Railway Station upon their arrival from Delhi on Saturday.