ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: Four individuals were arrested after counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs. 1.12 lakh were seized from their possession, Naharlagun SP Nyelam Nega said.

The seizure and the arrests were made as part of an investigation into an alleged attempt by two persons to purchase grocery items using fake notes in Polo Colony area earlier this week, the SP said.

According to the SP, the case started on 2 December after two individuals allegedly tried to buy grocery items from a shop using counterfeit notes of Rs. 500 denomination.

When the shopkeeper confronted them, the two fled the spot, he said.

The police launched an investigation after registering a case at Naharlagun police station.

Based on intelligence, one suspect identified as Taba Rajiv from Gohpur, Itanagar, was arrested, the SP said.

Acting on his lead, a police team led by Naharlagun Police Station OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev under the supervision of

Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo carried out raids across multiple locations.

During the operation, the police arrested another suspect Tadar Raja (26 yrs), hailing from Amba, Doimukh, who disclosed the source of the fake currency notes.

Subsequently, two suspected suppliers from Assam-Md Umar Ali (28) and Md Sahinur Alam (21)-were apprehended, the SP said.

“A total of 224 counterfeit Rs. 500 notes with a total face value of Rs. 1,12,000 were recovered and seized on 3 December,” the Nega said.

The SP appealed to people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious currency notes to the nearest police station, especially during the ongoing local bodies’ election period.