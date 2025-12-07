ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: Industries Minister Nyato Dukam inspected the ‘Unity Mall’ project site at Hollongi near here and directed officials concerned to complete it on time maintaining quality and adhering to guidelines.

The executing agency gave a detailed presentation on the project, including proposed completion timelines.

The minister also inspected the adjoining site, where other establishments, including a proposed 5-star hotel are planned by the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Development & Financial Corporation (APIDFCL).

He advised the department to examine the feasibility of establishing a convention centre at the site, considering its suitability for hosting official meetings and large events.

During the visit, the minister was accompanied by APIDFCL chairman Nani Lajie, industries secretary Hage Tari, UD chief engineer Taring Darang, and other officers. (DIPR)