DIMAPUR, 6 Dec: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said Nagaland’s cultural depth, craftsmanship and emerging economic strength deserve far greater national and global attention.

Speaking to reporters at Dimapur Airport before wrapping up his three-day visit to the northeastern state, Scindia emphasised that Nagaland must not be seen only through the lens of the Hornbill Festival.

The Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region said his engagements in Nagaland – from witnessing the traditional stone-pulling ceremony to interacting with handloom, handicraft and blacksmith artisans – revealed “an amazing experience” and showcased the immense potential embedded in the people, culture and heritage of the state.

“It is not only a festival. The potential that Nagaland has in its people, its rich culture and heritage is something the world must be aware of and must come and experience. Please don’t limit Nagaland only to the Hornbill Festival,” he said.

Scindia also highlighted the promise of Nagaland’s coffee sector, after visiting Arabica and Robusta plantations. He hailed the state’s bean quality, branding and packaging, describing them as “nothing short of world-class.” The minister said the Commerce and DoNER ministries were actively examining ways to strengthen Nagaland coffee, which Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has identified as one of the state’s key unique selling propositions.

“We’ve got about 11,000 hectares under cultivation. We want to look at a common processing centre, value addition and getting more income into the hands of our coffee growers,” Scindia said.

Scindia said he has been working closely with Rio “on multiple issues.”

“Many opportunities abound and much potential needs to be harnessed,” he added. (PTI)