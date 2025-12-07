AALO, 6 Dec: The 2nd phase training programme for polling personnel for the upcoming Panchayati Raj election was conducted at Gumin Kiin here in the West Siang district. The training programme was conducted under the supervision of DC-cum-DEO (PR), Techu Aran and ADC-cum-DPDO (PR), Mabi Taipodia Jini.

During technical session, DLMT Kento Ngomdir briefed the trainees on the duties and responsibilities of the Presiding Officers (PO) and first polling officers. He also provided an overview of the roles and functions of the second polling officers and third polling officers, and all other officials involved in the polling process.

CO Jumi Ete highlighted the importance of the training and urged all participants to ensure that the election is conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Kamba ADC Tamo Riba, Yomcha ADC Gyamar Amte and a total of 379 presiding officers and polling officers attended the 2nd phase training programme. (DIPRO)