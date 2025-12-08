ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: A two-day seminar on the topic ‘Women in Theatre’, chaired by Indian Theatre director Anuradha Kapur, along with prominent NSD actress Jilmil Hazarika and actress Seema Biswas, concluded here on Saturday.

The event was conducted by the organisers of the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav (ARM).

On the concluding day, Calicut-based School of Drama and Fine Arts Director Dr Abhilash Pillai delivered a presentation on the seminar topic ‘Circus Theatre’.

The session was curated by ARM director Riken Ngomle, conducted by Jummi Yomcha and Deni Lombi, hosted by Wanggo Socia and Ringu Elapra, and moderated by Esha Lumdik and Abang Tangjang.

Theatre enthusiasts, including faculty members from Rajiv Gandhi University – Dr Lisa Lomdak, Dr Doyir Ete, Dr Bompi Riba and Tai Tugung – were also present.