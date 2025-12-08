DAPORIJO, 7 Dec: The Tagin community is gearing up to celebrate the 52nd Si-Donyi Hilo, 2026, with grandeur and traditional fervour in Daporijo, Dumpurijo, Itanagar Capital Region, and many other places from 4-6 January.

The festival is centrally celebrated at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district.

Riabu Bate has been selected as the head priest for the central Si-Donyi Hilo celebration in Daporijo, while Yecho Dugi will be the head priest in Dumporijo. Sachok Digli Tamin has been selected as head priest for the Itanagar Capital Region. They have been selected through a series of egg and chicken liver examinations.

During the festival, the Tagin community showcases their rich cultural heritage, connecting people to their roots, faith and beliefs to protect, preserve, and promote their customs and traditions.