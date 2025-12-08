ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 1 here hosted a national level letter writing competition on the theme ‘Letter to My Role Model’ – an initiative organised by the Department of Posts, Government of India – on Sunday.

The event aimed to promote the art of letter writing among students, and to inspire them to express gratitude, admiration, and personal values through written communication.

The programme witnessed the participation of approximately 200 students from various classes, who showcased their creativity, writing skills, and emotions while writing letters addressing their role models. The competition provided a platform for young writers to reflect on personalities who motivate them to pursue excellence and good values in life.

Members of Shillong-based Northeast Circle of the Department of Posts interacted with the students and highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Department of Posts to preserve and promote traditional means of communication in the digital age.