[ Mingkeng Osik ]

GEKU, 8 Dec: Bolik Cricket Club lifted the inaugural Siang T20 Cup after defeating Upper Siang United by 79 runs in the final at the Geku general ground on Sunday.

The winning team was awarded Rs 1 lakh along with the trophy, while the runner-up was given Rs 40,000 with a trophy.

The award for the most disciplined team went to United Friends Warrior.

Biswajit Tayeng of Upper Siang United was named man of the tournament for his outstanding performance throughout the league.

The tournament was organised by the Upper Siang unit of the Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing to spread the message, ‘Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Sports’, raising awareness about drug abuse and the importance of games and sports.

Seventeen teams participated in the league, which was held from 27 November to 7 December.