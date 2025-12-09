Twenty-five people lost their lives in the Goa fire, with officials citing fireworks as the likely cause of the blaze at the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, about 25 km from Panaji.

The fire brigade could not reach the site as there was no access for fire vehicles due to the narrow lanes, and the water tankers had to be parked far away from the spot, affecting the rescue operation.

PTI has reported that the preliminary inquiry revealed that “electric firecrackers” were set off inside the club, which started the blaze shortly before midnight.

The fire has exposed how regulatory bodies failed to do their duty. Along with the owners and promoters, these officials should also be held accountable. It was because of their carelessness that such a massive loss of lives occurred. Every basic safety norm seems to have been violated. How is it possible for a nightclub to operate without proper access for emergency services? Were there enough exits? Did the place have in-house firefighting equipment and alarms? All these difficult questions will have to be answered and responsibility fixed.

Among the dead are said to be migrant workers who had gone looking for a better life, only to perish in the fire because those responsible for ensuring their safety became greedy and careless. Everyone – from those who own the club, to those operating it, and to those who looked the other way while norms were violated – should be booked. At the same time, safety protocols must be reassessed, and all clubs must strictly adhere to the rules.