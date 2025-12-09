PASIGHAT, 8 Dec: The Fraternity Cup sports competitions was held at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), here in East Siang district, featuring friendly yet spirited competitions between the professors of JNC and doctors of East Siang district.

The tradition, which began in 2007, once again showcased the strong camaraderie between the two fraternities.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, who initiated the Fraternity Cup with his colleagues nearly two decades ago, expressed satisfaction over how the event has continued to strengthen academic-medical relations. He thanked the doctor fraternity for their participation and noted that sports bring unity, refreshment, and happiness amid demanding professional lives, adding that the bond built through the cup remains a cherished legacy as he bids farewell to the event.

Health Services Joint Director Dr Talung Tali commended the initiative and urged both groups to continue nurturing friendship and brotherhood beyond the field, noting that the event has upheld a legacy of goodwill for many years.

Vice Principal Dr Lekin Sitang highlighted the role of the Fraternity Cup in fostering cooperation and community spirit since 2007. He described the occasion as special, praising the exemplary sportsmanship of both the principal and the joint director, who are retiring in January 2026.

The sports events began with an exhibition badminton match in which Principal Dr Taloh defeated Joint Director Dr Tali 1-0. In the final, the doctors won the badminton championship 5-3 and dominated in table tennis, winning 2-1 in women’s and 3-2 in men’s categories. JNC professors secured a strong 5-1 win in carrom, while in football, the JNC team, led by Dr Taloh, defeated the doctors led by Dr Tali 3-2.

With an overall score of 10-8, the doctors lifted the Fraternity Cup 2025.

The event concluded with a colourful cultural programme and a singing competition, where Dr Kadum Ering from (BPGH), Dr Mope Loyi (BPGH), and Dr Tatum Mibang (JNC) secured the first, second, and third position, respectively, adding a lively finish to the celebration.