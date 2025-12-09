MAHADEVPUR-III, 8 Dec: Members of SHGs participated in a capacity-building training programme on oyster mushroom cultivation, organised here in Namsai district on Monday under the NABARD’s JIVA Project.

The initiative, implemented through the NOSAAP as the project facilitating agency, aimed to promote agroecology and natural farming practices among tribal communities as part of the NABARD’s Tribal Development Programme.

JIVA – derived from the Sanskrit word meaning ‘life’ – symbolises a holistic transition towards farming systems that nurture ecological balance, soil health, and sustainable livelihoods through knowledge-driven, low-input agricultural practices.

As part of the programme, paddy straw cutting machines (chaff cutters), essential for preparing straw substrate in mushroom cultivation, were provided to the SHGs for establishing village-level support mechanisms. Critical inputs including mushroom spawn, spawn bags and water sprayers were also distributed to the participating SHGs.

Technical sessions were conducted by KVK senior scientist Madhumita Sonowal, who delivered theoretical training, and field staffer Dhanpal Singh, who facilitated hands-on demonstration on substrate preparation, spawn packing, and scientific cultivation techniques for improved mushroom yield.

Addressing the participants, NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai elaborated the objectives, components and long-term vision of the JIVA initiative.

NABARD AGM Kamal Roy emphasised the importance of natural farming for ecological and economic resilience of rural farmers. He also briefed the SHGs on kisan credit card, financial inclusion opportunities, and available social security schemes for rural households.

The programme aimed to build sustainable micro-enterprise opportunities in mushroom cultivation while strengthening community institutions under the JIVA framework in Namsai district.