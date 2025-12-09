ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation, Indigenous Youth Force of Arunachal, and All Naharlagun Youth Organisation have announced a 12-hour bandh in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Tuesday, from 5 am to 5 pm.

The organisations are demanding cancellation of illegal construction of mosques and madrasas in the ICR, removal of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the ICR, recognition of two legal majids within the ICR, and a ban on weekly markets in the ICR and neighbouring areas like Doimukh and Hollongi.

ICR Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu has declared the bandh illegal and directed that it be called off under Section 163 of the BNSS, read with the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014.

Briefing the media, IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa said that appropriate security arrangements have been made for the bandh call, and urged the organisations not to take the law into their hands.

“Everyone should exercise their democratic rights democratically, and the police will be stern against those who do not adhere to democratic values,” he said.

Apa said that “those involved in the viral audio clip will be dealt with seriously and investigation is already on.”

He added that regular ILP checking and identification of illegal immigrants are being carried out since January this year.

“As per police investigation, there have been no illegal mosques reported. Three properties in Naharlagun and one in Itanagar where prayer meetings were being held have been evicted by the properties’ owners,” the IGP said.

“These are temporarily closed.”

He said that there is no record of Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi immigrants coming to the state.

“Since January, 8,936 ILP violators have been detected, out of which 7,351 violators have been externed,” he said.