RONO HILLS, 8 Dec: Bhaskarjyoti Borah, a PhD scholar from the chemistry department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), has been awarded the Commonwealth Chemistry (UK) Best Poster Prize 2025 of the 6th Commonwealth Chemistry Online Posters Event, held on 1 and 2 October, the winners of which were officially declared on Monday.

Competing among 250 poster presenters from 23 countries, Borah emerged as one of the 25 global awardees representing 16 Commonwealth nations, RGU stated in a release.

His research work, titled ‘Decarboxylative Cross-coupling Strategies for Efficient Functionalization Reactions’, was recognised under the thematic category of Responsible Energy (SDG 7 & SDG 12), the release stated.

He will be awarded a certificate and cash prize.

RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak termed Borah’s achievement a matter of great pride for the university.

“His success on an international platform showcases the academic excellence and research potential nurtured at the Rajiv Gandhi University,” he said, and congratulated Borah, his supervisor, and the department for bringing laurels to RGU.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, while congratulating Borah for securing the highly competitive award, praised his dedication to research. He expressed happiness over the quality of research work undertaken, which reflects the growing research culture at RGU.

“This recognition will inspire many more scholars across departments,” Dr Rikam said.

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin opined that Borah’s achievement added another feather to RGU’s cap and reinforced the university’s commitment to supporting meaningful research aligned with global goals.

“It is heartening to see a young researcher shine at an international event of such stature,” Dr Pertin said, and wished him continued success in his academic and research pursuits.

Borah is pursuing his doctoral research under the supervision of Dr Bharat Kumar Allam, assistant professor in the chemistry department.