Modi, Gandhi, Sarma express grief

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: Around 21 labourers are reported to have died in a road accident that occurred between Hayuliang and Chaglagam in Anjaw district.

The accident reportedly took place on Monday night at the 46 Km area, but it came to light only on Wednesday when an injured person managed to reach the BRTF camp and informed the authorities.

The injured person, identified as 22-year-old Budheswar Deep, has been evacuated to the Tinsukia Medical College Hospital in Assam for further treatment. Despite being severely injured, he managed to crawl up to the road from the deep gorge.

The labourers were travelling from Tinsukia in Assam to Chaglagam on a truck when their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge. The authorities have managed to locate 17 bodies so far, but were unable to retrieve them due to lack of technical expertise.

Anjaw DC Millo Kojin informed that an expert NDRF team has reached Metaliang village and will begin operations to retrieve the bodies and search for the remaining persons from Friday morning onwards. “A team that included jawans of the 9 Madras Regiment, based in Hayuliang, visited the accident site on Thursday and helped locate 17 bodies. Four people are yet to be accounted for as of now,” informed DC Kojin.

He added, “The DDMO and the Chaglagam circle officer are monitoring the situation and coordinating with all other agencies. The Anjaw SP is also in touch with his Tinsukia counterpart. An official team from Tinsukia is also arriving to coordinate with the family members of the victims.”

At the time of filing of this report, the authorities had managed to identify 19 people and had contacted their family members. Most of the labourers belonged to Gelapukhri in Tinsukia district. The youngest victim is a 20-year-old identified as J Munda. They were on their way to Chaglagam for the construction of a house belonging to a local resident and had been brought by a contractor who also hails from Tinsukia.

A video of the injured labourer, Budheswar Deep, who appears extremely distressed while recounting the accident, is going viral on social media.

The Chaglagam administrative circle in Anjaw district is considered one of the remotest circles of Arunachal Pradesh.

The circle is located near the India-China border and is sparsely populated. In the past, it has often been in the news for reported Chinese intrusions inside Arunachal’s territory in the region.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident. The prime minister announced Rs 2 lakh as ex gratia payment to the next of the kin of the dead, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

“Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the PMO said in a post on X.

“An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the statement said, quoting the prime minister.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also expressed sorrow over the death of the labourers in the Anjaw road accident. In a post on Facebook, while extending condolences to the victims’ families, he expressed hope that all the remaining labourers will be located at the earliest.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed condolences over the deaths in the truck accident, and said that both states were working closely to locate the people who are missing.

Sarma said that he is deeply pained by the passing away of the people from Assam in the accident.

“Our district administration is in touch with relevant authorities in Arunachal Pradesh and all necessary assistance is being provided,” he said in a post on X.

Sarma said that relief and rescue teams are prioritising locating the missing people.

“We are also ensuring that medical help is provided to those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families in this tough time,” he said in the post, tagging Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (With PTI input)