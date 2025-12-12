TAKTSANG, 11 Dec: In a tragic incident, a Class 1 student, identified as Choine Tsomu (6), lost her life in a devastating fire that broke out in the hostel of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya here in Tawang district at approximately 12:20 am on Thursday.

The fire was reportedly caused by an electric short-circuit. The deceased was the daughter of Tenzin Yeton and Yeshi Wange of Shocktsan village in Jemeithang circle.

During the emergency, Class 8 student Dorjee Tsomu and hostel warden Nima Lhamu bravely rescued many children who were asleep at the time. Despite their heroic efforts, Tsomu could not be saved due to the intensity of the blaze.

Personnel from the nearby Indian Army unit, along with villagers, school staff, and the hostel authorities responded immediately. However, the fire spread rapidly as dried wooden planks and furniture inside the hostel fuelled the flames. Combined efforts were made using water and fire extinguishers to control and eventually douse the fire.

Later on Thursday morning, Tawang DC Namgyal Angmo, Superintendent of Police Dr DW Thongon, Lungla Additional Deputy Commissioner Tashi Dhondup, DDMO Genden Tsomu and DDSE Hridar Phuntsok visited the site to assess the situation and take stock of the damages.

They also met the family of the deceased.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem and completion of other necessary legal formalities.

The DC has ordered a magisterial inquiry to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident through the Jemeithang circle officer, and issued an order for district-wide safety audit of all the residential schools and hostels. (DIPRO)