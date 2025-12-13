Editor,

It is almost the end of the year 2025. Many exams have already been conducted, and most results have also been declared. Yet, there is still no update regarding the APSSB CGL 2025, conducted on 15 June, 2025.

Who should be held responsible for this prolonged delay in declaring the result – the petitioner, the APSSB, or the high court?

Why are the aspirants being made to wait endlessly, enduring deep emotional pain and mental stress? Aspirants do not deserve such anxiety, wasted effort, and loss of valuable time. This prolonged silence feels deeply unfair.

Hard-working candidates sacrifice months of preparation, personal commitments, and mental peace for these exams. They do not deserve such a long, unexplained delay.

The aspirants deserve justice for their hard work and time.

Declare the result!

Distressed aspirants