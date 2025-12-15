Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and the authorities concerned to the issue surrounding the proposed junior engineer (JE) examination.

It is earnestly requested that the JE examination be conducted only after the completion of the entire examination and selection process, including joining, of the assistant engineer (AE) recruitment. Conducting the JE exam in haste, without allowing the process to stabilise, may lead to unnecessary confusion and administrative chaos.

One of the major reasons for seeking postponement is the likely backlog of JE seats that may arise due to candidates already selected in the AE examination vacating JE posts. Conducting the JE exam before this adjustment will not reflect the actual number of vacancies and may put genuine aspirants at a disadvantage.

Further, for many candidates, this JE examination represents the last opportunity due to age constraints. Aging aspirants have invested years of preparation, and their sentiments and hardships deserve serious consideration. A rushed and poorly timed examination can irreversibly affect their careers.

Recent experiences, particularly the AESE (AE) 2025 examination, have already demonstrated how hurried decisions can result in confusion, grievances, and loss of public trust. Repeating such missteps would only add to the frustration of aspirants.

Therefore, I humbly urge the commission to act with sensitivity, transparency, and maturity, and not rush into conducting examinations merely for administrative convenience. Aspirants expect fairness, planning, and respect for their genuine concerns.

I hope the authorities will take note of the voices of affected candidates and ensure that the JE examination is conducted at an appropriate time, ensuring justice to all.

A concerned aspirant,

Itanagar