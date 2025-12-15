Editor,

I am writing as a concerned competitive examination candidate to bring to the notice of the APSSB secretary a serious issue observed in the recently published shortlisted candidates’ lists.

It has been found that 12 roll numbers appear in both the junior estimator (Post Code 39/25) and surveyor (Post Code 45/25) lists. The presence of identical roll numbers in two different government posts is unusual and raises doubts regarding the accuracy and transparency of the recruitment process.

This matter deeply affects the fairness towards other aspirants for the following reasons:

1. A candidate should be distinguished for one post only, either junior estimator or surveyor. It is unclear how the same candidate can qualify for both positions when the roles, responsibilities, and selection parameters are distinct.

2. Duplicate roll numbers reduce the probability of genuine candidates getting a fair opportunity. If a candidate secures merit in both posts, they will eventually join only one, which may leave one post vacant or delay the selection process.

3. Many candidates, including myself, are nearing the upper age limit, and losing even one recruitment cycle has a significant impact on our future prospects. If a post goes unfilled because the same candidate is counted twice, it forces other candidates to wait another year, which some may no longer be eligible for.

4. The situation has caused confusion, concern, and loss of confidence among aspirants, as no clarification or explanation has been issued by the board so far.

Therefore, I request the APSSB to kindly clarify:

1. How the same roll numbers have appeared in two separate post codes.

2. Whether this occurred due to a clerical or technical error.

3. What corrective actions does the APSSB intend to take to ensure fairness and transparency.

4. Whether the lists will be reviewed and rectified, so that each candidate is considered for only one post based on merit.

We candidates prepare with sincere dedication, and our careers depend upon proper, timely, and fair recruitment. I humbly request the board to address this matter at the earliest and issue an official clarification to restore confidence in the selection process.

A concerned candidate