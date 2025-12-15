Editor,

I am writing to express my concern over the growing trend of police personnel making reels and vlogs while in uniform. While I acknowledge that making videos is a constitutional right, I strongly believe that it is imperative for police personnel to maintain the rules and regulations of their department, especially when it comes to security purposes.

It is highly concerning and dangerous for security purposes when police personnel engage in such activities, especially during duty hours, convoy, or other official functions. Even if the intention is to create funny and entertaining content, it can compromise the security and safety of the personnel and the public.

I urge the Police Department to look into this matter very seriously and take necessary actions to prevent such incidents. It is essential for police personnel to maintain professionalism and adhere to the rules and regulations of the department, especially when they are in uniform.

I hope that the authorities will take immediate action to address this issue and ensure that police personnel prioritise their duties and responsibilities.

A concerned citizen